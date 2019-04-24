Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Wedding to Kenyan Hottie Still On, Says Sister

Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz wedding to Kenyan beau Tanasha Donna is still on, if words from his sister Esma Khan is anything to go by.

The musician had last year announced plans to wed Tanasha on Valentine's Day this year.

He went on to add that the wedding would run for four-days.

But the announcement was greeted by skepticism, with many arguing that it was a public relations gimmick to buzz up the Wasafi Festival which was held in Nairobi on New Year's eve.

They might have been right, as Diamond did an interview minutes after the concert and announced that he was postponing the wedding to an undisclosed date.

He claimed that some of the invited guests, including American rapper Rick Ross, would not be available on the February 14.

Diamond's big sister Esma, with whom they are very close, has revealed that plans for the wedding are on going.

"Sasa yule ndio wife wa kaka yangu jamani hakuna wa kubadilisha hilo na ndoa ipo kama kawaida tujipange tu kusherehekea na vigoma vya Kigoma," Esma was quoted by a local Tanzania radio station.

Esma went on to say Diamond and Donna are yet to officially settle on a date because of their busy schedules.