South Africa: SANDF Remains On Standby in Flood-Stricken KZN, EC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remains on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape following deadly floods.

At least 32 people have been confirmed dead on Tuesday and hundreds of residents have been displaced after their homes had been flooded.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said that the force is ready to assist as soon as it is instructed to do so.

"As the SANDF we are always ready to ensure that our people are supported in any conditions. South Africa becomes a major priority," added Dlamini.

Dlamini said that the team which was initially dispatched to Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape has retreated, but remains on standby.

"There was a team in the Eastern Cape, but the water had already subsided, so we have then decided to be on standby instead," said Dlamini.

Meanwhile, condolences are pouring in for the families who lost their loved ones during heavy rains and floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday.

National government said it was deeply saddened by the deaths and was working around the clock to alleviate the impact of the extreme weather conditions on communities and to bring the lives of the people affected back to normal.

Government also said that it was encouraged that affected communities came together during a crisis to help those in need.

The IFP has called on the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance to immediately release disaster relief funds and urgently get to work on rebuilding homes and providing adequate shelter to all the affected communities.

"We plead with all community members to assist with disaster relief efforts and to be patient, vigilant and to steer clear of all unsafe roads and areas affected.

"We commend all emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to assist communities across the province with immediate relief," the IFP said in a statement.

Source: News24