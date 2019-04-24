24 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bonang Bagged Her First Million When She Was Just 22

Photo: Bonang Matheba/Instagram
Johannesburg — Many of us dream of the day when we can proudly proclaim that we have made our very first million.

The sooner it happens, the better, right?

Well, for Bonang that dream was realised a decade ago.

When a fan on Twitter asked her when she bagged her first million, queen B said it happened when she was just 22.

10 years on, and with many successful business ventures behind her, including her own line of bubbly, we think it's pretty safe to say that Bonang is rolling in the dough now.

