Botswana: First Capital Bank Cycle Challenge Sunday

Gaborone — First Capital Bank has launched the fifth annual First Capital Bank Cycle challenge to be held on April 28.

This year's challenge would feature four categories including 120km, 60km, 30km and 5km kiddies and would start at First Capital House at CBD from 7am.

The challenge, in partnership with team Jonmol Cycling Club, has become one of the major events of the annual cycling calendar.

First Capital Bank chief executive officer, Jaco Viljoen indicated that the race had grown significantly over the past five years, thus optimistic that it would be a greater event this year.

Viljoen said while First Capital Bank was primarily a financial serving organisation, they also promoted a healthy lifestyle among the community, the corporate as well as their employees.

As a bank, he said they were delighted and passionate about promoting local sport like cycling.

He further said he was confident that the event would continue to grow into 'a sought after annual sporting event for both serious and leisure cyclists.'

Further, he added that this year the bank would sponsor Jonmol Cycling Club with P150 000 and provide the club with a new cycling kit.

"We are proud to be associated with a team like Jonmol Cycling Club, which had produced national champions without any corporate sponsors," he said.

Meanwhile, Botswana Cycling Association additional member, Game Mompe said they were also proud with the growth of team Jonmol.

Mompe also commended team Jonmol for their partnership with First Capital Bank.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>