Tanzania: Parliament Passes Information Ministry's Budget for 2019-2020

Dodoma — Parliament on Tuesday, April 23 approved 2019/20 budget proposal of Sh30.8 billion for the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

Requesting the Parliament to approve the amount last Thursday, the minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said of the sum, some Sh6 billion was meant for development projects, with the rest being for recurrent expenditures.

Among other ministry's priorities for the next fiscal year, which kicks off on July 1, is to strengthen the ministry's management.

Dr Mwakyembe said it would employ new 21 officers and promoting 125 employees.

"We are committed to continuing with capacity building to civil servants. Some 30 workers will attend trainings to be held within and outside the country," noted Dr Mwakyembe.

Other priorities include, publication and distribution of the National ethics -guiding book, to prepare 600 radio and television programs on education to the public about the proper use of Swahili language.

Also on the list are, registering 20 institutions and centres for teaching Swahili language to foreigners, conduct 10 seminars to journalists and training to 600 Swahili language experts as well as continuing with registration of Swahili experts in the data base.

He also added that the government in collaboration with other stakeholders would be making a close follow-up to ensure the completion of the guideline for teaching Swahili language to foreigners.