Angola: Tourism Success Depends On Family Education

Luanda — Angolan Tourism minister Angela Bragança said Monday that the success of the sector in Angola involves the training and information of families, particularly those in areas with large tourist attractions.

Ângela Bragança made this statement when speaking at a press conference about the World Tourism Forum (WTF), which will be held in Angola on 23, 24 and 25 May.

In order to give credit to this activity, which aims to outline the path to sustainable tourism and add value to the country, the minister said that this year will also be launched the "Tourist Village" program to attract national and international visitors.

"The tourist villages will show visitors the traditional dwellings of each region, the rituals, the craftworks, the gastronomy, among other potentialities, that will boost the micro and small businesses," she explained.

In addition to being a transversal activity, tourism is not static because it encompasses various forms and areas of activity. Therefore, the tourism development plan has as a background the accessibility, tour guides, education and preparation of the population that will deal with the new reality.

According to the official, some potential is already known by all, what will be done is to promote these sites and the image of Angola, consequently launching the most varied forms with tourism of beach, sea, religious, nature , among others.