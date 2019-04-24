Namibia Thrash Canada

NAMIBIA thrashed Canada by 98 runs to remain second on the log in the World Cricket League Division 2 series in Windhoek on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia scored a formidable 258 runs for six wickets off their 50 overs and then bowled Canada out for 160 to complete a comfortable victory.

Canada made an early breakthrough when Navneet Dhaliwal caught and bowled JP Kotze for six runs, but Stephen Baard and Jean Bredenkamp put Namibia on track with a 73-run partnership before Bredenkamp was out for 24.

Jan Frylinck (1) and Gerhard Erasmus (15) were dismissed cheaply but Craig Williams joined Baard to put Namibia in charge with a fine partnership of 69 runs.

Baard seemed set to reach his century, but was unfortunate to lose his wicket after being bowled by Nikhil Dutta for 90 runs, which came off 130 balls and included one six and six fours.

Williams went on to score 65 not out off 59 balls (1x6, 4x4) while JJ Smit scored 35 (3x6) as Namibia reached 258 for six wickets.

For Canada, Dutta took two wickets for 38 runs, while Saad Bin Zafar took two wickets for 32 runs.

Canada got off to a steady start, but none of their batsmen could build big totals and they lost regular wickets.

Rodrigo Thomas scored 28, Davy Jacobs 23 and Dillon Heyliger 29 not out before the whole team was out for 160 runs.

Namibia's best bowlers were Jan Frylinck with three wickets for 24 runs off eight overs and Zhivago Groenewald with 3/42 off 10 overs.

Oman, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten run with another impressive victory after beating Hong Kong by seven wickets.

Hong Kong were all out for 176, while Oman reached the target for the loss of three wickets.

In another match on Tuesday, the United States thrashed PNG by 10 wickets. PNG were all out for 127 runs, while the USA scored 128 for no wickets.

Oman now lead the log on six points, followed by Namibia and the United States on four points; Hong Kong and PNG on two points; and Canada on zero points.