Kenya: Two Dead, Several Injured As Police Car Rams Into Crowd in Itumbe

Photo: Benson Ayienda/Nation Media Group

A bonfire lit by protesting Itumbe residents following the accident on April 23, 2019.

Two people died and several others were injured after a police vehicle that was in pursuit of a matatu rammed into a crowd of people at Itumbe market in Kisii County on Tuesday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles were speeding when the police Land Cruiser lost control and hit traders at the market at around 9:00pm.

One died on the spot and the other at Lenmek hospital.

According to Mr Sagini Kerosi, an eyewitness, immediately after the accident, locals engaged the police in running battles as the officers fought to take the body of the deceased away.

"It's very unfortunate that a police officer who is informed about traffic rules can drive in such a careless way. We want justice for these families," he said.

Police removed the body from the scene, while locals barricaded the busy road.

The incident comes barely two weeks after a police officer at the same station shot a bar waiter killing her on the spot over a love affair.

The deceased was buried on Tuesday as the family demands for the arrest of the suspect who was allegedly released from custody in unclear circumstances.