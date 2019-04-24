Seychelles: New Chairperson of Electoral Commission Sworn in

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, witnessed the appointment of the new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles, Mr Danny Lucas, during a swearing-in ceremony held at State House this morning.

President Faure has appointed Mr Lucas further to recommendations made by the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA) as prescribed in Article 115 of the Constitution of Seychelles. During the ceremony Mr Lucas took two Oaths, the Oath of Allegiance and the Official Oath.

Mr Lucas holds a Bachelors of Arts in Law from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and Practice from the City University of London. After his studies in 1986, he joined the Attorney General's Chambers as Assistant State Counsel and was eventually appointed as State Counsel. As from 1990 to date Mr Lucas is an Attorney-at-Law and Notary in the private sector. In 1993 Mr Lucas was appointed as Chief Electoral Officer for the second referendum and the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Mr Lucas said he believes that with his qualifications and legal experience he can make a contribution, and said he views his appointment as the chairperson of the commission as a way to give back to the country. He highlighted that the main focus of the commission at present will be to strengthen the secretariat in order to complete their tasks at hand.

Present at State House for the ceremony was the Vice President, Mr Vincent Meriton, the Attorney General, Mr Frank Ally, the Secretary of State Cabinet Affairs, Mr Mohammed Afif, the Chairperson and Members of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Members of the Electoral Commission, and other distinguished guests.