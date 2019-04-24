Kenya: Hull City Coaches to Visit Kenya Next Month

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Nation Media Group

Local coaches listen to Arsenal legend Lauren (not in picture) during a training session at Kenya School of Monetary Studies on December 9, 2016.

Football coaches from English Championship team Hull City are expected in Kenya next month to train local coaches in a programme aimed at improving football in African countries.

The programme, dubbed 'Coaches to Count On' is an initiative of sports betting company SportPesa, and will also see coaches from English Premier League giants Arsenal train coaches in South Africa, while those from Southampton will be in Tanzania on a similar mission.

Already, Arsenal coaches are in South Africa on a three-day programme that covers all aspects of football and involves courses for coaches of varying levels of ability.

The initiative is part of SportPesa's 'Kits for Africa Campaign' launched three years ago and which has yielded more than 75,000 pieces of kits donated by football fans at collection points located outside Everton's Goodison Park, Hull City's KCOM Stadium and Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.