Kenya: Sports CS Amina Pays Tribute to Former Rally Driver Jonathan

Photo: John Ngoroge/Daily Nation

Sylvia Toroitich Moi holds a portrait of her late husband, Jonathan Toroitich, at their home in Kabimoi Farm in Eldama Ravine.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has condoled with the family of former rally driver Jonathan Toroitich.

Jonathan, son of Kenya's second president Daniel arap Moi, passed away on Friday in Nakuru at the age of 64. On Tuesday, Ambassador Amina described Jonathan as a person who came into motorsport at a time Kenyans needed indigenous names to identify with in the sport.

"The history of the Safari Rally, particularly the participation of indigenous rally drivers, can not be complete without the mention of Jonathan Toroitich who was popularly known as 'JT'. He came into rallying at a time many Kenyans needed indigenous names to identify with in the sport. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and relatives, and the entire motorsports fraternity at this time of great loss and sorrow."

She said it was sad that Jonathan died at a time Kenya was working to return Safari Rally to the World Rally Championship Series.

Ambassador Amina also sent a message of condolence to relatives of Kenyans who died on Sunday in a car racing incident near Arusha. She urged motorsport fans to only compete in events sanctioned by the Kenya Motorsports Federation. Others who condoled with the family of Jonathan include Chief Executive Officer of Safari Rally Project Phineas Kimathi. Kimathi said: "He was son of former president Moi but he did not believe in using his family name to have things done. He made good friends." Kimathi said.

Regional president of Federtion de Internationale Le Automobile (FIA), Surinder Thatthi, also conveyed his condolences on behalf of FIA president Jean Todt.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said: "We shall miss him, especially now when we are seeking to return Safari Rally back to the World Rally Championship Series."