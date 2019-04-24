Kenya: 91,000 Teachers Undergo Competency-Based Curriculum Training

Photo: Ayub Muiyuro/The Nation

A teacher takes pupils through a lesson at Victonell Academy in Nakuru County (file photo).

Nairobi — It has been a bumpy journey as government lays the foundation that will see the country transit from the 8-4-4 to the 2-6-3-3-3 education system, which will be a Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

A section of stakeholders among the Kenya National Union of Teachers(KNUT) have questioned the government's preparedness while urging teachers to stay away "from the money wasting exercise."

Already, the government has started training 91,320 teachers while another group will undergo the same exercise in August, totalling more than 228,000.

The government hopes to enrol the curriculum among Grade 4 pupils by 2020.

But what does the training entail?

Teachers will be trained on how to handle CBC in order to facilitate effective implementation.

A team of 181 master trainers has since trained 1,165 regular and special needs education curriculum support officers and 1,320 CBC champions as the trainer of trainers.

At the end of the training, all teachers are expected to acquire the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary for effective implementation of CBC, apply innovative pedagogical approaches and models, demonstrate competencies in assessment and be self- reflective, self-improving and supportive learners themselves.

According to the Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr Nancy Macharia, the training will be continuous and sustained to ensure "it is a way of life for our teachers."

"Our determination to ensure success of this training stems from the fact that provision of quality education is to a large extent determined by the capacity of teachers to effectively interpret and implement the curriculum," the CEO said during the launch of a four-day training for teachers in Nairobi.

The week's training will spend Sh500 million according to Macharia.

"I wish to confirm that the training on CBC is fully funded by the government and teachers will not be required to meet any cost for the training," she said.