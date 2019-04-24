Kenya: Uhuru Says Won't Allow the Corrupt to Scare Away Potential Investors

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivering his State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings on April 4, 2019.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that his administration will not allow the corrupt to scare away potential investors in the country.

In a statement read on his behalf by the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Cooperatives Peter Munya, President Kenyatta said his government is keen on working with the private sector to ensure manufacturing which is one of his Big 4 Agenda is achieved.

"My administration is working towards addressing the remaining challenges in the business environment through various legislative and regulatory reforms to make it easier to do business in Kenya. I wish to categorically state here that we shall not relent in the war on corruption. This malignant vice not only undermines investor confidence in our economy, but also destroys lives when Kenyans cannot access essential services because of corruption," he said.

He was speaking during the launch of the new Sh7 billion Mars Wrigley Confectionery factory in Athi River.

President Kenyatta expressed his appreciation to the Mars Wrigley Confectionery management for opening such a huge factory and creating employment for Kenyans.

"I note with great appreciation that for the last 50 years since inception in Kenya, the Mars Wrigley company has not only been a source of providing quality refreshment but has employed over 200 people in Kenya and has a vibrant entrepreneurship program dubbed MAUA," Kenyatta said.

The Regional Managing Director for Mars Wrigley Duncan McCulloch commended President Kenyatta for his efforts to boost local manufacturing saying it will contribute to the expansion of employment and business opportunities for Kenyans.

"I thank all our partners and all Associates for the commendable job in making this new facility a reality. I also wish to singularly thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for his engagement through this project, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives and the County Government of Machakos under the leadership of Governor Dr Mutua for according us the political goodwill and unwavering support," said McCulloch.

Apart from CS Munya, others who attended by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter among other dignitaries.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery is a global leader in manufacturer and marketer of chewing gum, confections and chocolates.

The company has operations in more than 50 nations and distributes its products in over 180 countries.