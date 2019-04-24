Mozambique: PM Demands Transparency From Reconstruction Office

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Monday demanded transparent management of the post-cyclone Reconstruction Office, set up by the government.

Rosario was speaking at the Maputo ceremony where he swore Francisco Pereira into office as the executive director of the Reconstruction Office. The main purpose of the new office is to ensure the recovery and reconstruction of the facilities destroyed in mid-March by cyclone Idai, which struck the central provinces of Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia.

To achieve these goals, Rosario urged Pereira "to ensure, with all necessary speed, the creation of the material and human conditions, to put the Office into operation".

The Prime Minister called for permanent and coordinated cooperation between the central government, the local authorities, the municipalities, and international cooperation partners in surveying the needs at all stages of preparation for the international conference, due to be held in Beira in May, in order to mobilise resources for post-cyclone reconstruction.

He urged Pereira "to prioritise team work, in partnership with development cooperation partners and other interested parties".

In setting up the reconstruction office, Rosario said, "the government intends to ensure the recovery of health, education and water supply facilities, roads and bridges, railways, electricity transmission lines, and maritime and air traffic that were affected by the disasters".

He recognised that cyclone victims are already involved in rebuilding their houses and in productive, mostly agricultural, activities, which are contributing to normalising economic and social life in the affected areas, and reducing dependence on food aid.

"To support agricultural production, the government is distributing seeds and tools, as well as rehabilitating key infrastructure such as roads and bridge", said the Prime Minister.

For his part, Pereira said that work on surveying the damage and losses has already begun and a report will be submitted to the government by the end of this month. Once approved, that report would form the basis for a reconstruction plan.

At the end of May, the international conference in Beira will take place, he continued, "where we hope to obtain the resources necessary for the programme to rebuild infrastructures and repair the social and economic fabric".

The 75 year old Pereira has a degree in civil engineering, and since Mozambican independence in 1975, he was always involved in the public works sector. Among the posts he has held are Deputy Minister of Public Works, deputy chairperson of the National Roads Administration (ANE), and chairperson of the Road Fund.