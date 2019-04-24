Nigeria: My Next Administration Will Pay More Attention to Health, Education - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that apart from the focus of his administration on security, economy and war against corruption, his second term administration would pay greater attention to education and health.

President Buhari who said this while receiving members of the United Kingdom-based Foundation for Good Governance for Development in Nigeria, said he would do his best to address the country's problems.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the president said he understood Nigeria's challenges and was also conscious of his responsibilities both to God and Nigeria.

According to him, "I understand our problems. I am accurately aware of my duty to my God and country. I will continue to do my best."

Shehu also said the president submitted that a top priority of his administration was to ensure that the efforts of hardworking Nigerian farmers were respected, explaining that it was against this background that he directed the Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Bank of Nigeria to set aside the knotty issue of collateral as "a terrible colonial legacy," so that farmers could secure easy access to capital.

The statement further said Buhari identified smuggling as a threat to domestic agricultural production and processing and promised to continue to fight the menace with all the means available to the government.

The statement added: "Earlier, the leader of the group, which is mostly made up of scholars and professionals, Dr Arabo Ibrahim Bayo, said they came together on the basis of a shared passion for the country's development, and in the firm belief that President Buhari represents the best in terms of leadership that Nigeria can offer.

"He commended the achievements of the administration in the last four years in implementing its three cardinal objectives of providing security, improving the economy and the war against corruption, and suggested the declaration of an emergency to tackle challenges in education and health sectors.

The group further pledged support to the President for a formidable and enduring legacy."