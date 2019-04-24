Zimbabwe: Mum Flushes Baby Down the Toilet

A Chitungwiza woman has been ordered to perform 420 hours of community service for flushing her newborn baby down the toilet system.

Letwin Jeyi (18) was convicted of infanticide by Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara.

Mrs Tiafara initially sentenced her to 18 months in prison, but one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition she performs 420 hours of community service which she will perform at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court.

The state proved that on February 23 at around 3.30 am, Jeyi gave birth to a baby boy and flushed him down the toilet.

The matter came to light after one of the ladies who stays at the same house with Jeyi found a lot of blood in the toilet and there was a blood trail leading to her room.

She also became suspicious after she discovered that the toilet system had blocked.

She called the police who retrieved the body from the sewer pipe and took it to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where it was certified dead by Dr Mupini and Jeyi was admitted.

The post-natal report showed that the baby was a full term weighing 2,4kg , 47cm tall and he died due to brain haemorrhage, brain trauma and suffocation.