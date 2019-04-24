Somalia: Government Offers Opposition Parties Olive Branch for Nation - Building

The government now says it is ready to work with opposition politicians from the betterment of the country.

Through the Information Minister Dahir Mohamud Gulleh, the Federal Government of Somalia said they welcomed positive criticism from the opposition and other stakeholders,.

The Minister was reacting to reports that a section of opposition leaders had convened in Nairobi with the aim of keeping the government on its toes.

The Nairobi meeting was highly critical of President Mohamed Farmajo, and drew participation from former ministers and lawmakers.

At the end of the meeting, the participants demanded for among others, the reshuffle of the current cabinet to enhance efficiency.

They also demanded for the commencement of the constitutional review process , economic and politic al stabilization of the country .

The Information Minister said "the government is always trying to unite the people. We therefore urge politicians to stop negative criticism".

He urged the opposition leaders to corporate with the government to help the country through the healing process.