Zimbabwe: ZBC, Bulawayo in Agreement for Live Broadcasts

Bulawayo city councillors have resolved to engage ZBC for live coverage of council meetings.

According to the latest council minutes, the State broadcaster on 27 February this year, approached the city's Town Clerk, Christopher Dube with a proposal to provide live screening of council meetings.

The Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE), currently provides live streaming coverage for council meetings on social media platforms.

"Further to our meeting on the 14th of February 2019, ZBC would like to give you and your stakeholders an opportunity to increase and enhance the council's visibility and brand through quality service provision by the ZBC on Zim24 and Khulumani FM during your full council meetings," reads ZBC's proposal in part.

The city fathers supported the proposal, arguing it could help with transparency and accountability on the local authority's governance issues.

"It was therefore resolved that, the proposal be supported as it will improve council's visibility provided content will be managed to project and enhance particularly the positive attributes of the organisation," the minutes read.

Council also resolved that the broadcaster, should also increase coverage of the city and visibility at a national level.

"That in addition to the airing of the council meetings at no cost, council is also requested to allow for the insertion of infomercials and adverts as and when the need arises as per the quotation from ZBC.

"That council enters into a set of arrangements with ZBC, for cost incurred during the Memorandum of Agreement period of implementation (9 months)," it was resolved.

ZBC currently provides live broadcasts of Parliamentary debates.