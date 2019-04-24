23 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney General Meets With Prosecution in Case of Killing of Teacher Ahmed Al-Khair

Khartoum — The acting Attorney General, Al-Walid Sid-Ahmed, Tuesday met at his office with the prosecution committee assigned to investigate in the killing of the martyr teacher Ahmed Al-Khair, which is headed by Advocate Omer Abdul-Atti, and includes a number of advocates.

The prosecution committee has welcomed the Attorney General and expressed thanks to the Attorney General for addressing the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service regarding the lifting of the immunity of suspects.

He prosecution has demanded reviewing the investigation report and re-inquiry and conducting and carrying out separate investigations with the officials who made misleading statements regarding the killing of the martyr Ahmed Al-Khair.

He stressed the complementary roles between the Attorney General and the lawyers in achieving justice and establishing the principle of rule of law, affirming that the Public Prosecution is independent from the executive and legislative authorities and aims to achieve justice.

He said that its doors are open to them and to all who seek justice. In terms of their impartiality and legitimacy, and assured them that investigations will proceed according to law, asserting that this case and other cases will be given great concern.

