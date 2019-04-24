Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Meets With Delegation of United States

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Tuesday met at the Republican Palace with the visiting American delegation headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Michele James, on East Africa, Sudan and Southern Sudan, as part of the consultations between the two countries.

In a press statement, ambassador Michele, said that the meeting between the US delegation and Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has reviewed the situation in Sudan and the cooperation between the two countries in the coming period.

She said that the meeting has discussed the issue of the civilian government and the need to establish it as soon as possible.

The US official pointed out that the meeting also focused on the importance of dialogue on the transitional period to include all sectors of the Sudanese people and to stress that the transitional period will move Sudan to a new situation that responds to the aspirations of the people.

She described the meeting was exceedingly constructive, referring to willingness of the American side to continue dialogue with the Transitional Military Council during the coming period and to support the Sudanese people choices.

She said that time is passing, a matter that necessitates speeding up the process for formation of a civil government that responds to the people's aspirations.