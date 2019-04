Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sudan Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, stressed that he will not allow the use of force against the protestors who demand the transfer of power to a civil government.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan interviewed by the BBC"Hard Talk" program, has renewed the TMC intention to maintain security only, and does not seek the rule of the country.