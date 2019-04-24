Zimbabwe: Youths Applaud Govt for Fishing Licences

Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Mathuthu flanked by Cape District Youth League Chairperson Gibson Karimakuenda and Secretary For Administration Shingirirai Murire.

The Zanu-PF Youth League here has applauded Government for issuing licences to young people to venture into commercial fishing saying the move had helped to stem unemployment across the province.

Government, through the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, has been issuing fishing permits to youths co-operatives among other groups, to venture into commercial fishing at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in southern Masvingo.

So far more than 10 youth co-operatives have been licensed to venture into commercial fishing at the dam with Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira saying Government, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, would continue to prioritise previously marginalised groups such as youths and women in economic empowerment programmes in the province.

Zanu-PF Youth League chair Cde Brian Munyoro said they were excited about the fruits of commercial fishing on the lives of young people in the province.

Cde Munyoro said Tugwi-Mukosi fishing projects had changed the lives of many young people across the province who were grappling with unemployment.

"So far several youth co-operatives have been licensed to do commercial fishing at Tugwi-Mukosi and we are very happy with the changes that have already taken place in their lives since most of them were struggling to look after their families and make ends meet owing to unemployment."

"We want to thank our President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the Minister of State who continue to come up with various programmes to empower youths in Masvingo in particular and the country at large.

"Fishing has changed the lives of many youths particularly those from Chivi and surrounding districts and it is our hope that more youths co-operatives will be licensed to benefit many people," said Cde Munyoro.

He appealed to the co-operatives that were already benefiting to commercialise their operations by acquiring modern fish harvesting equipment to accrue maximum returns from their business.

Cde Munyoro said Government should also expand the fisheries project to other dams such as Lake Mutirikwi, Bangala, Manjirenji, Bindamombe, Muzhwi and Manyuchi for youths from all corners of the province to benefit.