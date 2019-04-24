Zimbabwe: Bloody Holidays Claim 58

Fifty eight people were killed, while 397 others were injured countrywide in 674 road accidents that were recorded during this year's Independence and Easter holidays.

The statistics were recorded between Independence Day and Monday.

During the same period last year, 44 people died, while 329 were injured in 757 accidents recorded.

In a statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The major causes of the accidents were overtaking errors resulting in head-on collisions and side swipes, misjudgement and speeding."

Meanwhile, police have released seven names of the 11 people who were killed in a head-on collision at the 118km peg along Harare-Mutare Road in Macheke.

Seven members of the Apostolic Church were among the 11 dead.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the seven are: Lovemore Mukada (48), Mavis Mapfava, Tonderai Matsika, Shelly Mazengera (50), Olivia Mushonga, Fradreck Chipembere and Amos Gonamombe, all of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe.

Their next of kin have been informed.

"There are four unidentified bodies comprising two male and two female adults at Rusape District Hospital mortuary. We are appealing to members of the public who may be missing their relatives to come forward and assist in the identification of the deceased," he said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to have a mindset of safety whilst driving on the roads and realise taming road carnage is the responsibility of all."

A Nissan Caravan with 22 passengers from the Apostolic Church on board who were on their way from a church service in Bazeley Bridge, Marange, collided with a Honda Fit which had four occupants.

On approaching the 118km peg, the driver of the Honda Fit encroached into the lane of the oncoming Nissan Caravan while intending to overtake another vehicle resulting in the head-on collision.

All the four occupants in the Honda Fit died on the spot, while the Nissan Caravan overturned once and landed on its roof, killing seven people on the spot.

Sixteen people were seriously injured and were taken to Marondera Hospital for treatment.