Zimbabwe: Gutu Man Fatally Stabs Father

A Gutu man allegedly fatally stabbed his father with a sharp object after he disowned him.

Steward Ganda (23) of Ganda Village under Chief Mazuru allegedly stabbed his father, Diti Ganda (60), on the forehead, leading to his death.

Diti allegedly told his son while drunk that he was not his father and that his mother was a prostitute who could have been impregnated by another man.

Ganda appeared before Gutu resident magistrate Mr Victor Mohamed last week and was not asked to plead to one count of murder.

Mr Mohamed remanded Ganda to April 29 for indictment to Masvingo High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Samuel Magobeya said on April 12, 2019, Diti left home to drink beer at Mangezi homestead in the morning and met his son there.

"The pair started drinking beer together until 5pm when they decided to return home. On the way, Diti allegedly told his son that he was not his biological father. He accused Steward's mother of being a prostitute," said Mr Magobeya.

He said Diti claimed that Steward could have been fathered by one of his mother's boyfriends.

This, he said, did not go down well with Steward and he picked up a sharp object from the ground and stabbed his father several times on the forehead.

The court heard that Diti fell unconscious while bleeding profusely from the stab wounds.

Steward then dragged his father into a nearby bush and dumped him there and went home.

Mr Magobeya said Steward then went to his cousin Mr Kainos Ganda's homestead and told him that he had killed his father and wanted to hand himself over to the police.

They went to the police and he was arrested.