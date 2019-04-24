Zimbabwe: Vaya Launches Free Shuttle Service to Zitf Guests

Econet's Vaya mobility service has hit Bulawayo by storm, taking advantage of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to launch its new shuttle service by offering free rides to exhibitors, business people and professionals travelling to the trade fair by air.

Throughout the trade fair week, Vaya will be offering a free shuttle service from Bulawayo's Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to all visitors to the ZITF upon landing at airport.

"It's open to all travellers attending the trade fair who land at the airport, and it's absolutely free," said Ms Dorothy Zimuto, CEO of Cassava On Demand, whose Vaya mobility business has launched the Vaya Shuttle service.

"Once they are checked out at the arrivals section of the airport, all they need to do is show our Vaya hostesses and stewards on the ground their boarding pass or air ticket, and our shuttle service will gladly ferry them to any of the various hotels in the city - for free."

She said the most convenient route the shuttle service will be using is the one from the airport to Bulawayo City Hall, local city hotels and back to the airport.

She said the Vaya shuttle free service would run during the entire trade fair period, from April 22 to April to 27, everyday and every hour -- from 6am to 10pm.

"Our Vaya shuttle hostesses and stewards will be stationed at the airport and available to offer personal assistance to travellers wishing to use the service," Ms Zimuto said.

She, however, said to be eligible for a free ride, travellers should download the Vaya Africa App on their Android phones, or from the App Store on their Apple devices, adding that the shuttle service will be easy to identify because of the Vaya branding on the vehicles and on the attire of Vaya hostesses and stewards at the Airport.

"They will definitely not miss our staff on the ground at the airport, and at all major hotels in the city, and at several guest houses around Bulawayo," Ms Zimuto said.

Vaya Shuttle service is part of Vaya Mobility - the division of Vaya hail riding services that transports people. It is part of the Vaya stable of services, which include Vaya Logistics - the part of the business that transports goods and services.