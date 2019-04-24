Zimbabwe: Zina to Co-Opt New Fixtures Secretary

ZIMBABWE Netball Association president Lettia Chipandu says they are ready to co-opt another fixtures secretary following the resignation of Agnes Chiroodza last week so that World Cup administration work is not affected.

Chiroodza stepped down citing other pressing commitments, including her umpiring career.

She resigned from her post ahead of the Netball World Cup to be staged in Liverpool, England, in July.

But, yesterday, Chipandu said they have a large pool of people whom they were already working with in "the Liverpool Support Group" and are always willing to work as volunteers.

"Agnes has grown in netball and with netball. We have no hard feelings in decisions people make.

"Administration in netball is voluntary and that's the bottom line.

"She told us that she is busy with her studies as she has two programmes running.

"We will co-opt someone, we already have people whom we are working with in the Liverpool Support Group and are willing to work as volunteers," Chipandu said.

Chipandu added that World Cup preparations are going on well and the team will soon submit their paper work for visas.