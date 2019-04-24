Liberia: GOL, Niron Metals Pen MOU On Ore Export

The Government of Liberia and Niron Metals have signed a memorandum of understanding for the export of iron ore from the Zogota project.According to a joint press release, the MOU relates to the use of existing rail and port infrastructure in Liberia regarding the passage through Liberia of iron ore from the Zogota iron ore deposit in the Republic of Guinea.

The signing of the MOU follows the joint vision of economic cooperation, expressed by the leaders of Guinea, President Alpha Condé and President George Weah of Liberia.

At a meeting held in Dakar, Senegal on 2 April 2019, the Government of Guinea gave authorization for Niron to export material from Zogota in compliance with the Mining Code of the Republic of Guinea 2013.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Liberian National Investment Commission, Mr. Molewuleh Gray said, "This agreement opens a new chapter and supports the development of a world-class mining and logistics project for the benefit of the people of the Mano River Union."He said the Government will now initiate discussions with the railway and port concessionaire, relating to third-party access rights.Thereafter they anticipate accelerated tripartite discussions to commence.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Niron Sir Mick Davis describes the MOU as an important milestone in their plans to develop the Zogota project.

"We intend to complete our feasibility study within six months and continue to work with relevant stakeholders to bring Zogota rapidly into production for the benefit of all", Sir Davis adds.

The MOU signatories from the Republic of Liberia include Transport Minister, Samuel A. Wlue, Mines and Energy Minister Gesler E. Murray, National Investment Commission Chair, Molewuleh B. Gray, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, and Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Jr. APO Group on behalf of Niron Metals.