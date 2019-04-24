Liberia: Weah's Meeting With Rep. Kolubah Shows Leadership

opinion

Reports that President George Manneh Weah and outspoken critic, Montserrado County District#10Representative Yekeh Kolubah met Monday, 22April at the President's private residence in Paynesville outside Monrovia is not only commendable, but demonstrates magnanimous leadership.

The meeting was reportedly held in a spirit of mutual respect. and aimed at reassuring the public of government's commitment to peace, security and the rule of law, as well as removing the bad blood that has developed between President Weah and Representative Kolubah mainly, as a result of the opposition lawmaker's stinking attacks on the President's style of leadership, accusing him of corruption and constant violations of the Constitution.

Details of the discussion held are emerging, but we are glad that it occurred, and hopeful it will help in diffusing current tension in the country.

Due to his uncompromising criticisms against the Weah administration, Rep. Kolubah has created lots of enemies both in government and the governing Coalition for Democratic Change that are calling for his impeachment.

Last week, former rebels under the banner 'ex-generals' issued a 72-hr. ultimatum to arrest Rep. Kolubah if he didn't turn himself over. They went accordingly the following day to effect the arrest, but met human shield that had barricaded the lawmaker's Old Road residence.

Amid the apparent standoff, President Weah was gracious enough when he received his bitter enemy (Kolubah) at his private residence and discussed with him on the way forward to peace, reconciliation and development.

We believe that singular act by the President is a mark of mature leadership and should be hailed by all peace-loving Liberians. Dialogue is better than fomenting unnecessary tensions. Those who initiated the engagement should be applauded, for the Holy Bible says blessed are the peacemakers for they shall see the face of God.

Now that President Weah has accepted to dialogue, we encourage him to remain on this path for the good of the country. As the leader, he should always be willing to listen to his critics rather than dismiss them as others would want him to do.

We also believe that sitting and talking with opposition politicians strengthens the Coalition government and boosts our democratic process. Disagreement in our diversity should never mean we are at war. No!

Time to time, President Weah should find the opportunity to hear how the public thinks about his government, including his critics. It will strengthen and keep him on the right trajectory.