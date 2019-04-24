23 April 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Opens Book of Condolence for Fallen Lawmaker

The House of Representatives opens a book of condolence today, Tuesday, 23 April at the rotunda of the Capitol for fallen Montserrado County District#15 Representative, Adolph A. Lawrence.

The late Representative Adolph A. Lawrence died in a tragic motor accident early Monday, March 25, 2019 near Tower Hill community along the Robertsfield highway.

He was on his way from celebrating his 50th birthday in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County at the home of his wife, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence along with some family members.

President George M. Weah, Speaker Bholaf Chambers, Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie and members of the 54th Legislature are expected to be in attendance to sign the book of the fallen lawmaker.

The remains of the late Rep. Lawrence will be laid to rest this Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Karsor Memorial grave site in Brewerville City, outside Monrovia.By Bridgett Milton

