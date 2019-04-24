Sudan: West Darfur Lawyers Demand Release of 'Emergency' Convicts

El Geneina — The Lawyers Bar Association (LBA) in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, have handed over a memorandum to the head of the state's judiciary demanding the immediate release of those tried under the State of Emergency declared under the Al Bashir regime.

Feisal Abdallah, LBA Rapporteur, said that the memorandum comes within the responsibilities of the Association to follow up the decisions of the Transitional Military Council on the release of those sentenced according to the State of Emergency, pointing that the coalition's information confirms that emergency convicts in the state are still serving those penalties, calling for the release of all those sentenced under the law.

The military junta, that assumed power in Khartoum following the overthrow of former president Omar Al Bashir on April 11, has pledged to release all detainees of the previous regime.