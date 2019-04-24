Namibia: Mans Sets New West Coast Challenge Record

GERHARD Mans Junior gave a great performance to win the West Coast Mountain Bike Challenge at Swakopmund over the weekend.

Although Mans was riding in the sub veteran men's category, he showed the elite riders a clean pair of heels as he won the 75km race in a new course record time of two hours, 30 minutes 43 seconds.

Another sub veteran rider, Ingram Cuff, followed shortly behind in second place, four seconds behind, to also break the former record.

Drikus Coetzee was the first rider in the elite men's category in a time of 2:32:21, while Xavier Papo came second in 2:34:58, and Danzel de Koe third in 2:36:26.

Michelle Vorster dominated the elite women's category, winning in a time of 2:43:35, with Jolynde Aucamp a distant second in 3:21:53, and Marion Schonecke third in 3:23:34.

Clinton Hilfiker won the veteran men's category in 2:36:38, followed by Jaco Lamprecht (2:47:47) and Ian Grassouw (2:47:59), while Nick du Plessis won the masters men's category in 2:55:06, followed by Stefan Bohlke (2:58:31) and Alfons Kiesewetter (3:01:47).

Peter Sander won the grand master men's category in 3:31:11, followed by Bernhard Volkmann (3:46:33) and Tony Bassingthwaighte (4:04:19).

Jeanne Heunis won the sub veteran women's category in 3:01:47, followed by Courtney Liebenberg (3:13:44) and Silke Bean (3:22:50), while Irene Steyn won the veteran women's category in 3:07:51, followed by Johanita de Waal (3:13:45) and Elanor Grassow (3:13:47).

The event saw a fine turnout of 327 riders competing in the various categories over 20km, 35km and 75km.