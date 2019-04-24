Namibia: Omaruru Cycle Race Going Strong

THE Omaruru Spar Cycling Challenge will take place for the 18th successive year on Saturday, 27 April.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the race organiser Bethold Karumendu thanked the main sponsor, Omaruru Spar who have contributed N$45 000, as well as FNB Omaruru who contributed N$20 000, and Coca-Cola who sponsored N$6 000 and the soft drinks.

"Without their support, nothing would happen in Omaruru. The main aim of the race is to identify talented young riders as well as to encourage mass participation. We will have a 25km fun ride for beginners and social riders, a 60km race and a 106km race for the elite riders," he said.

Online entries will close today but late entries will still be accepted at the Central Hotel in Omaruru until 21h00 on Friday. Athletes who have already entered can also collect their race numbers at the same venue on Friday.

The elite race will start at 08h00 on Saturday, followed by the fun ride at 08h15 and the 60km race at 08h30.

The prize money in the elite, veteran and masters categories for men and women is N$3 000, N$2 000 and N$1 000 for the first three places, while the first three cyclists in the 60km race will receive N$750, N$500 and N$250 respectively.

Karumendu said that last year's event attracted about 300 cyclists and they hoped to do so again.

Francois Lotter of Spar Namibia said it was an honour to sponsor the race.

"It's a big honour for us to have supported this race for the past 18 years. It has become very successful and we are very proud of that. We are looking forward to Saturday's event and even if you are a Marelize on the bike, please join us - it will be a fun day for the whole family," he said.

Lotter was referring to the social media sensation Marelize, who became famous for her poor riding skills and numerous crashes.