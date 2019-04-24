Sudan: Military Council Appeals to Public to Keep Khartoum Roads Clear

Khartoum — The Security Committee of the Transitional Military Council, that assumed power in Khartoum following the overthrow of former president Omar Al Bashir on April 11, has urged the public to cooperate with them to reduce the negative phenomena of closing roads and searching passers-by.

On Monday morning, it announced in a statement the immediate direction to open the corridors, roads, and crossings to conduct the movement of trains and transport in various forms in the capital and the state to ensure the flow of necessary needs.

The Council accused some bodies of undermining its endeavours to lead the political, economic and security situation in the country.

It pointed out that protesters are committing unacceptable practices in the public street, including the closure of roads and the inspection and control of the movement of citizens and public vehicles by placing barricades on the roads and preventing trains and trucks from meeting the needs of citizens of the states.

It pointed out the use of some vehicles without plates or forged or illegal "making them usable in activities reflected on the security of the country and the citizen.

On Sunday, Sudan's acting Attorney-General Waleed Mahmoud told the head of the judiciary to confiscate all private properties of former government officials and their families.

He pointed out to the need to stop the issuance of any certificate for any purpose and to stop any transfer of ownership until the completion of investigations.

The Central Bank of Sudan issued a decision to stop withdrawals from government accounts in Khartoum state, which included 32 facades belonging to the National Congress Party.

On Sunday, Murtada Warrag, Governor of Khartoum, issued an emergency order dissolving all popular committees in the state.

