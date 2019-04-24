Sudan: Six Dead in South Kordofan Clashes

El Leri — The death toll in clashes between security forces and residents of El Leri in Talodi locality in South Kordofan has risen to six and more than 10 wounded until Monday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga from El Leri that another clash took place between members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) with El Leri residents on Sunday evening, killing four security personnel and wounding more than ten others, while the number of wounded among the residents rose to nine.

Witnesses said the NISS withdrew its troops to the area nearby Talodi on Sunday night and that the security situation in the area returned to normal on Monday.

Residents of Talodi town called on the military commander in the area to close the gold mining companies and immediately move them from the locality for using harmful cyanide materials.

They told Radio Dabanga that they submitted a memorandum two days ago to the commander of the garrison in Talodi, demanding the stop of the gold mining companies and confiscating their fixed and mobile assets and keep them as a pledge and remove them from the locality pointing to the seriousness of these companies' effects on human and animal health and the environment in the region, this in addition to not providing any services to local residents.

Conflict

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) came into conflict with the Popular Defence Forces on Sunday in the area of El Leri in South Kordofan.

Two clashes took place following a demonstration, in which a group of El Leri residents took to the streets demanding for a gold processing factory in the centre of town to be dismantled. The NISS reportedly rejected these demands, and opened fire in the direction of the march. Five civilians were wounded in this incident.

A group of young men who are part of the Popular Defence Forces then proceeded to confront the NISS forces, resulting in the death of two security agents and injury of four civilians.

A second clash took place after the forces fled to the area south of the town, where the army intervened by constructing a barricade. Four security agents were killed, and ten injured.