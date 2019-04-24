Sudan: Daglo Meets Sudan Renaissance Coalition

Khartoum. — Deputy Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo met Tuesday at the republican palace with Sudan Renaissance Coalition (SRC).

The motive of the meeting comes in the context of the ongoing consultations conducted by TMC to exchange ideas with social and political forces on the transitional demands.

SRC leading member, Dr. Al Tigani Al Sisi in a press statement following the meeting said the coalition conveyed its vision on the current political situation confirming that the country faces sharp political, regional and tribal polarizations.' These polarizations may threaten security and safety of the nation." Dr. Al Sisi has said.

He adds that the current stage doesn't tolerate tit for tat: or running after power.

He explained that this crossing point requires unification of various political groups for sake of protecting the nation against threats.

SUNA noted that SRC includes , political; parties of Eastern Front, National Liberation and Justice, United Umma , National Umma , and Umma for Reform and Development in addition to movements of Sudan Liberation and Justice and Equality.

ا

ة.