Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al- Burhan indicated to the BBC Radio Program "Hard Talk" that he will not allow the use of force against the demonstrators whom they claim the transfer of power to a civilian government.

Al- Burhan has stressed in an interview with the BBC Radio Program "Hard Talk" that the TMC is only wanting to preserve the security and doesn't seek to rule.