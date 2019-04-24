Sudan: Umma Forces - Rebuilding of What Was Destroyed Is Biggest Dilemma

Khartoum — The Umma Forces Union's Party, said that the biggest dilemma facing the coming transitional government is the issue of reparation and reformation of what was destroyed during the past regime, especially with respect to the institutions it has left and its armed entities.

The party's Secretary General , Jamal Abu-Sail noted in a statement to SUNA that in order to enable the transitional government to be able to deal with this dilemma, we see that the period of two years as a very suitable as a transitional period to arrange things from within, and to repair what was destroyed in the past, asserting that his party sees that the way to ruling the states is by the governors, states' ministers and legislative councils of not more than nine members.

Abu Sail demanded the revision of performance of the previous institutions and accountability for all those who proved be corrupt, employ the youths with efficiency, restore confidence in the central system, providing the citizens with the consumer goods and the formation of people's commissions to provide services to citizens away from the popular committees and former security services.