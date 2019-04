Khartoum — The Attorney General, Alwaleed, Sid Ahmed Mahmoud, met Tuesday in his office a number of prosecutors at their request.

The prosecutors welcomed the Attorney General, expressing their confidence and hope in the fulfillment of many demands, top of them is the enforcement of rule of law all over the country.

The prosecutors gave a number of proposals in the interest of Public Prosecution in addition to a written note of their current and future vision.