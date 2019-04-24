23 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Agricultural Bank Pays 1.3 Billion Pounds for Wheat Purchase

The Acting Director of the Agricultural Bank, Gezira Sector, Dhu-Al-Kifl Ahmed Al-Amin has revealed the receipt of 2 million sacks of wheat from the farmers in the Gezira Scheme, including 1,162,000 sacks as a surplus production.

Al-Amin announced, in a statement to SUNA, that the total payment of surplus wheat production up to date amounted to 1.3 billion pounds and work is under way to receive the rest of the wheat crop.

The Director of the Agricultural Bank, Gezira Sector urged farmers to expedite the delivery of the product before the closure of the wharehouses in early May, adding that the delivery of wheat to the mills will be according to the amounts allocated by the Strategic Inventory Management.

