Sudan: Prosecution Investigates Real Estates of Former Officials

Khartoum — The Acting Attorney - General, Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud, has directed the Land Prosecution to start investigations on all real estates belonging to former regime's officials and their families.

