Cairo — Head of the Sudanese community in Egypt ,Dr. Hussain Mohamed Othman, congratulated Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdel Fatah AL Burhan on behalf of the community for maintaining peace and crossing over towards safety.

Dr. Othman stated in a message addressed to TMC that he hopes possible achievement of youth aspirations for a better future under freedom, justice and peace.

He pledges that the members of the community will remain in serving the homeland.