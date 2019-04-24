Namibia: Man Sentenced to 20 Years Over Rape of Girl (12)

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty in the Otjiwarongo Regional Court on a rape charge involving a minor girl.

The girl was 12 years old at the time of the crime during September and October 2017, and lived in the same vicinity as the accused at Otjiwarongo.

Festus Horaseb's trial ended in the Otjiwarongo Regional Court on Wednesday last week, when magistrate Marilize du Plessis sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment.

The girl told the court during the trial that Horaseb had lured her to his house with N$3 on the first day he raped her in September 2017. She said she later used the money to buy sweets.

She also testified that Horaseb had warned her not to tell any person about the incident, and that she kept it secret as she was afraid.

She added that Horaseb thereafter continued to rape her on several occasions and gave her money after the act. The court further heard that the girl's biological mother on 3 October 2017 noticed bruises and black marks on her child's private parts and thighs after she took a shower in her presence.

When she was questioned about the marks, the girl reported the sexual abuse she had suffered to her mother.

She was thereafter taken to Otjiwarongo State Hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed that there was evidence of sexual assault, leading to Horaseb's arrest.

Horaseb was represented by legal aid lawyer Kenneth Siyambango, while public prosecutor Leonard Tjiveze represented the state in the matter. - Nampa