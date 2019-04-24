Namibia: Guard Raped On Duty At Oshakati

A security guard was one of five women raped over the Easter weekend, a police report issued yesterday by chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi stated.

The report said the 27-year-old victim is employed by Bertha Security Services, and was raped in the early hours of Saturday while she was guarding a bar in the Evululuko location at Oshakati.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

In an unrelated matter, a 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at an Aussenkehr bar on Saturday.

In yet another incident, the police arrested a 53-year-old man who is suspected of having raped a woman, aged 39, on Sunday after the pair had been drinking together at a house at Aroab.

At Eenhana on Sunday, a 43-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an unknown suspect, who pounced on her as she was walking through a bushy area. The police report that another woman, aged 24, was raped at Mariental on Friday, allegedly by a 27-year-old suspect who had been walking her home.

On Thursday last week in the Omusati region, Herman Milanda allegedly committed suicide at a village after returning home from a bar.

The deceased was discovered hanging from a tree with a wire tied around his neck.

Furthermore, the police reported that Festus Frans (36) committed suicide in Ondobe in the Ohangwena region after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 25-year-old girlfriend, Hambeleleni Gabriel.

Frans is alleged to have stabbed Gabriel several times before fleeing the scene.

A former NDF soldier is reported to have been shot and killed by his employee at the Uulunga Wakolondo cattle post, following a scuffle over a firearm on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Leevi Mbango, aged 54.