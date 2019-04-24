South Africa: Gerrie Nel Stands Ready to Prosecute Suspected Killers of Former Rwandan Spy Chief Patrick Karegeya

analysis

A court hears the NPA failed to act for five years because it believed the Rwandan government ordered his murder.

A Randburg magistrate has ordered the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make up its mind whether or not it intends prosecuting the four Rwandan nationals suspected of murdering Rwanda's former intelligence chief Colonel Patrick Karegeya in Sandton in 2013.

If it decides not to, former public prosecutor Gerrie Nel, now a private prosecutor, has vowed that he will launch a private prosecution.

Evidence emerged in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday that the South African authorities had for five years failed to prosecute the four suspects because they believed the Rwandan government was behind Karegeya's killing and there was, therefore, no chance of Rwanda extraditing them from Rwanda to stand trial in South Africa.

However, the NPA has now been put under pressure by Randburg Magistrate Mashiane Mathopa to take action regardless of the awkward political circumstances of the case. He told members of Karegeya's family and lawyers in an informal inquest on Thursday that there was a prima facie case against the four suspects, whose names and identity numbers have been known to the SA police for five years....