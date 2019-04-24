Namibia: Ondangwa Independent Candidate Denies AR Links

The independent candidate for the Ondangwa upcoming by-election, Angelina Immanuel, denied allegations that she is being pushed by the Affirmative Repositioning movement to become a councillor.

The 27-year-old told The Namibian on Monday that she will be running her own race for the election, scheduled for 15 June 2019.

"I am an independent candidate. Why should I be pushed by AR?" Immanuel asked, responding to the social media allegations.

She also denied allegations that she is not a Namibian, adding that she would not be participating in the elections if she was not a Namibian citizen.

The social media was abuzz with allegations that Immanuel was an AR stooge, and was also not qualified for the contest as she was allegedly not Namibian.

AR leader Job Amupanda, however, denied the allegations linking the movement to Immanuel.

"That's absolute nonsense; we are not behind anyone," he stated.

The by-election is meant to fill the position left vacant by Elia Irimari, who was appointed Oshana regional governor last month.

Irimari became an Ondangwa urban constituency councillor in 2015, and had been serving in the management committee of the Oshana Regional Council since his appointment.

Prior to his appointment as councillor in 2015, Irimari was a school teacher, and was particularly known for his activities in the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso).

The region had been without a governor for about four months after Clemens Kashuupulwa was appointed ambassador to Russia in November 2018.

Last week, the Electoral Commission of Namibia's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, said the commission is ready to hold the Ondangwa by-election.

About 1 255 people already registered for the by-election during the supplementary registration period two weeks ago.

The supplementary registration of voters was primarily aimed at registering individuals who had changed addresses, and those who lost their voter's cards.

The nomination of candidates for the by-election officially started on Friday.

The deadline for the submission of nominations from independent candidates is set for 4 May, while that for political parties is 6 May 2019.