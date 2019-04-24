Liberia: Supt. Brandy Wants Local Govt Act Printed Into Handbills

Montserrado County Superintendent Florence Brandy, has stressed the need for the local Government Act of 2016 printed into hand-bills and subsequently distributed among local authorities.

The local government act, when printed into hand-bills and launched, will re-enforce the act to ensure that total development reaches the people.

Supt. Brandy made the call recently when she spoke at a civic engagement hosted in Bentol by NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development. NAYMOTE is conducting a series of similar activities in several other leeward counties.

The local government acts aimed at helping to provide the framework for the country's decentralization process.

It may be recalled in 2016 the act was introduced during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Members of the 54th Legislature passed the act into law, following years of uncertainty by the 53rd Legislature, apparently aimed at fine-tuning the two instruments -- the Local Government Act (LGA) and the Liberia Land Right Acts (LLRA), respectively -- the two cardinal legal instruments to be in line with current national and international realities.

It was subsequently signed by President George Weah on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, but since then, little or nothing has been done for its implementation.

"We need to start discussing the Act, and until the it is printed into handbills and launched throughout the country, there will always be serious challenges in terms of development," the Superintendent said.

She then stressed the need for local authorities to start lobbying with the central government to ensure that the Act is printed into handbills. Supt. Brandy said when this is done, it will make local government authorities understand what are the necessary information contained in the document.

According to her, since the act was passed into law by members of the 54th Legislature, and subsequently, signed by President Weah, little or nothing has been done to re-enforce its implementation.

Foday C. Bayah, a pillar-four specialist of the PAPD at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, said since President Weah took over, there have been some external factors that have hampered the government's development agenda, some of which he attributed to the change of "some socio-economic variables." Therefore, Bayah stressed the need for citizens to manage their expectations.

He thanked NAYMOTE for holding the event, which he said will help citizens to understand the importance of the Pro-poor agenda, and what are some challenges government is faced with in meeting its development agenda.