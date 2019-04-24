Liberia: LFA-Gardnersville Sub-Committee League Weekend Review

The 2019 season of the Liberia Football Association Gardnersville Sub Committee league began on April 19 at Tusa field Sports Pitch with several fascinating results.

On Thursday, Friends for Real FC (FFR FC) and Gulf Lisali FC played to a 1-1 draw after the full 90 minutes. It was a competitive game between the two teams. After a goalless first half.

Samuel Dennis scored the opener for FFR FC from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. With much hope of collecting all three points, Gulf Lisali FC leveled things up after Rash Massaquoi scored the equalizing goal in the 85th minute.

Earlier in the first game, Junior United FC and Desert Pro began their new league season with a 2-2 draw in another entertaining encounter at the Tusa Field.

Both teams had several chances in the first half to get more goals with Uriah Swen of Desert Pro having the best of opportunities in the first half.

Swen finally took his chance by heading in a crossed ball in JU FC defense, 10 minutes on the clock. Two minutes to the end of the first half, Stephen Fombah scored a penalty awarded to JU FC, equalizing the score.

The game became competitive in the 65th minute as captain David Kollie netted a one-on-one opportunity, giving Desert Pro goalkeeper no chance.

The scores later leveled for the second time after Sedeki scored the equalizer to change the final score to 2-2.

On Sunday, April 21, Gardnersville United kicked off the new league season with a 3-1 victory over Chenny FC. A brace from Ayouba Toure and a lone goal from Allison Konneh became the ultimate decider for the Gardnersville to bag home all three points. Chenny FC tried to get back but only managed to score a lone consolation through Sunday Davies.

In other results, Zawo FC defeated NTA Pro 1-0, while Ambassador Two FC comfortably edged out Keitrace Jr FC 2-0. Lorenzo Tulay and Jersey Oscar were the two scorers for Ambassador Two FC.