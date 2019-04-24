Liberia: Grand Gedeh College Closes Nursing Department, Pending Accreditation

The Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) under the Ministry of Health has shut down the Nursing Department of the Grand Gedeh County Community College (GGCCC) for time indefinite.

The GGCCC's Nursing Department has the enrollment of about 100 students.

But the reason for the closure, according to report, is that the LBNM has not accredited the Department of Nursing, which has been operating for the last six years.

Dr. Solomon Jallayou, GGCCC President, who spoke to reporters recently in Zwedru, said the closure of the Nursing Department is temporary, though he did not say when it will reopen.

He admitted that the closure of the Nursing Department was in support of the college Board of Trustees' decision to infuse quality and standard education, as well as a vibrant learning environment for the nursing department.

"The department will remain closed until the administration can reassess the program," Jallayou said.

The LBNM is meanwhile expected in the county to assess the facilities before determining whether the college will be allowed to operate a nursing program.

Dr. Jallayou has therefore called on the affected students from the nursing Department to remain calm until LBNM can do its final assessment before obtaining accreditation.

The affected students have appealed to Dr. Jallayou's administration to speed up the accreditation process, complaining of staying too long in pursuit of an associate degree in nursing with no graduation.

The students have also called on stakeholders to join and advocate for accreditation of the college nursing division.

The college began regular academic activity in 2013 and, since that time, it has held two successful commencement convocations, with the exception of students from the Nursing Department.