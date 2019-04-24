Liberia: PLFC Women's Team Partners With Cypher Language Services

Philadelphia Lone Star Football Club have announced a first-ever jersey sponsorship deal for the women's team with Cypher Language Services as Platinum Sponsor.

According to a release from the club, Cypher Language Services will feature prominently on the front of Philadelphia Lone Star Women's new home and away jerseys in their inaugural WPSL season.

"We are thankful to Cypher Language Services for not only sponsoring our men's first team, but also jumping onboard to support our women's team," said Philadelphia Lone Star Football Club President and Executive Director Paul Konneh. "Cypher Language Services has a great history of supporting local soccer and as we continue to expand our brand we are excited to have a local company that believes in what we are doing within our community."

Cypher Language Services, according to the club, has been a strong supporter of the club for the past two years. Last season, the company became the first-ever sponsor of the club's Under-23 team during their inaugural season in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Late last year, Cypher Language Services signed a multi-year partnership agreement as Platinum Sponsor of the First Team until the end of the 2020 season..

"Cypher Language Services is very excited to expand our continued sponsorship of the Philadelphia Lone Star Football Club (PLSFC) to its new women's team," said Juan Lara and Paul Rossert, co-owners of Cypher Language Services. "When we found out that the club would be launching a new women's team, we saw this as a natural progression of our continued commitment to help soccer grow in the Philadelphia area. We wish the team all the best in their inaugural season in the WPSL and we look forward to watching some exciting soccer on the pitch!"

For his part, women's team head coach, Charlie Flowe, said: "I speak for all of us from the women's team and we are truly thankful to Cypher Language Services for being our first-ever title sponsor. Our club was founded by West African immigrants and our women's team roster has players from all over the world so it's only fitting to partner with an immigrant-owned language service provider based in Philadelphia, PA. Cypher's support of our women's team shows us how much they care about equality and growth of the women's game."

In addition to having their logo placed on the kits of the women's team, Cypher Language Services will also have a banner with their logo displayed at the South Philadelphia Super Site during all home games and will feature as presenting sponsor of post-match highlights and game recaps.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women will debut their away kit on Friday, May 31 when they travel to Maryland to face OPSA Magic in the season opener at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial High School Stadium in Ellicott City, Maryland. The home kit will be introduced on Saturday, June 8 when the women's team hosts CAFC Osprey at 5:p.m. at the South Philadelphia Super Site in Philadelphia, PA.