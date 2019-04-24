Namibia: Blossom Ready for New Beginnings

Local singer and songwriter Ruusa Ndapewa Munalye, better known as Blossom, is back in the country after a stint in Asia.

"I am happy to be back home. I was on a long music and business trip. I am now excited to share something new with my fans," she said.

Hot on the heels of addressing the controversy created in 2017 when she made comments on social media which refered to Namibian president Hage Geingob in derogatory terms, Blossom has plans to launch a perfume for women.

In a formal apology letter sent to Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) executive chairperson, Tim Ekandjo, Blossom says she takes full responsibility for the remarks.

"I hereby give a formal apology to the public in general, and to the head of state Hage Geingob, for a comment I made on social media in 2017 when I wrote 'okwankara eeta ondjala'. Biggest mistake. I fully take responsibility for this negative remark which may have been considered tribal. I further extend my apology as it is part of my duty as a musician and businesswoman to uphold unity," ended the letter.

"We would like to thank you for taking this bold step in tendering your apology. Apologising is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength. We wish to inform you that the NAMAs have accepted your apology," said Ekandjo in reply.

Blossom plans to launch her new perfume along with a boutique next month. The artist, who was born and raised at Onelago, said she hopes fans and the public at large will forget about her past.

"I trust that this new venture will prove my calibre and purpose and wash away the few misconceptions about my music brand. I look forward to a new chapter of excellence and serving my fans and our presidential leadership with honour," Blossom said.

The 'Indikupapatele' hit-maker described the perfume as a sweet and gentle fragrance. "My perfume is called 'Blossom', it was made in Asia in partnership with my Arabic business friends and will be available for sale after the launch."

The outspoken artist plans to introduce a new boutique, Blossom Kollection, which will stock bridal wear along with casual and formal wear for both men and women. "The idea for my boutique has been coming since 2013. I was fascinated with boutiques when I travelled to New York and Los Angeles. After that, I took trips to China, where I explored more. My products will be from Asia and the US," she said.

Blossom plans to perform songs from her upcoming album at the launch, as well as stage a fashion show.

The 2013 NAMAs female artist of the year revealed the new album will feature 15 songs. She especially said fans should be on the look-out for songs such as 'Wuzalekendje Oshingoli', 'Let Me Love You', 'Tema Onyika' and 'Tate Yetu'.

- For more information, follow Blossom on Facebook and @blossom_queenn on Instagram.